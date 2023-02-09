Woman forcibly confined, sexually assaulted by man she met on dating site: Toronto police

See more sharing options

A woman was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted on Wednesday by a man she met on a dating site, Toronto police say.

Police said the 19-year-old woman was meeting the man for the first time at an apartment in the Lynn Williams and East Liberty streets area, near Stachan Avenue and King Street West.

Once they met, he allegedly forcibly confined and sexually assaulted her.

Toronto resident Chibuike Chiemeka, 22, was arrested and charged with assault, sexual assault and forcible confinement.

Police said there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact officers at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.