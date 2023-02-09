2 Edmonton convicted child sex offenders facing new charges

Two Edmonton men who were previously convicted of separate child sexual offences have been charged again by ALERT’s Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.
In September 2022, the ICE unit received a tip from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children and on Jan. 26, 2023, executed a search warrant at an Edmonton home and seized several electronic devices.
“In reading his conversations online, we believe he is at serious risk to reoffend,” said Det. Robert Wiens. “Many of his conversations included fantasizing and even boasting about the sexual assault he had previously committed.”
Marcel Ward, 40, of Edmonton, was arrested. He was charged with possessing and transmitting child pornography. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
In a news release, ALERT said Ward was previously convicted in 2015 of sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and child pornography offences.
Read more: Questions raised after Edmonton child predator re-released: ‘How many times is enough?’
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
In a separate investigation, the ICE unit started looking into a man with a previous history of child sexual offences after receiving a tip in October 2022.
“It was pertinent that we thoroughly investigate the tip we received on this suspect, especially seeing his previous history of sexual offences on young people, which included sexually assaulting a young child who was known to him in 2014,” said Cpl. Dave Knight.
On Feb. 1, 2023, David Hrushka, 49, of Edmonton, was charged with several child pornography related offences.
Numerous electronic devices were seized from his residence and police continue to investigate. Hrushka was released and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 22.
Anyone with information about either of these cases or any child exploitation situation is asked to contact their local police or to report their concern anonymously at www.cybertip.ca.
Comments