Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson recovering after crash involving scooter

The Calgary Flames say defenceman Rasmus Andersson is “doing well” after he was taken to hospital following a crash that occurred when he was riding a scooter in Detroit on Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 6 p.m. EDT, according to the hockey club.

“He will remain with the team,” the Flames tweeted Thursday morning. “He is listed as day-to-day.”

Calgary Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson

The NHL club did not say what kind of scooter Andersson was riding but said the collision occurred while he was on his way to dinner. The team said he was hit by a vehicle but did not say what kind of vehicle.

Immediately after, the 26-year-old player from Sweden was taken to hospital for tests before being released.

“He was going through a crosswalk,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said.

“The good news, and the most important thing, is that Ras is doing well.”

The GM added the Flames’ medical staff was in consultation with medical professionals at the hospital.

“He’s doing well. In good spirits,” Treliving added. “We’re lucky. Very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse.”

The Flames are in Detroit for a game against the Red Wings on Thursday afternoon.