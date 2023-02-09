Hazel McCallion to lie in state at Mississauga city hall beginning Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Hazel McCallion will lie in state at Mississauga city hall for two days beginning this Sunday ahead of her state funeral.

The City said the public is invited to pay their final respects and offer their condolences to the former mayor before she is laid to rest on on Tuesday, which would have been her 102nd birthday.

McCallion was Mississauga’s longest-serving mayor and one of the longest-serving mayors in Canadian history. She died on Jan. 29 at the age of 101.

McCallion was mayor for 36 years — from 1976 to 2014 — overseeing Mississauga’s transformation from a suburb into one of the country’s largest cities.

The city remained debt-free for the entirety of her tenure.

On Sunday and Monday, the public can visit Mississauga city hall to pay their respects to McCallion from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Books of condolence also remain available throughout Mississauga, the City noted, and will be in place until the evening of the funeral.

McCallion’s funeral will take place on Tuesday beginning at noon at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. Members of the public who wish to attend the state funeral must obtain a ticket.

— With files from Isaac Callan