Funeral for Hazel McCallion, former Mississauga mayor, to be held Feb. 14

The funeral for former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion will be held on Feb. 14 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

McCallion passed away on Jan. 29 at the age of 101.

Her funeral will be held on Valentine’s Day which also would have been her 102nd birthday.

McCallion, affectionately known as “Hurricane Hazel,” served 12 consecutive terms as Mayor of Mississauga for 36 years when she was first elected in November 1978 and stepped down on Dec. 1, 2014, at the age of 93.

She was known as a political powerhouse and oversaw Mississauga’s transformation from a quiet bedroom community suburb into one of Canada’s largest cities.

A state funeral for McCallion will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre Mississauga. The funeral details note there will be limited seating for members of the public. Ticket information will be made available on the venue’s website.

The funeral service will also be livestreamed.

McCallion will also lie in repose ahead of the funeral on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13 at Mississauga City Hall. The public is invited to visit her between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on those days.

A book of condolences will be made available to sign in person or online.

McCallion was born in a farmhouse in Port Daniel, rural Quebec, on Valentine’s Day 1921.

— with files from Global News’ Isaac Callan & The Canadian Press