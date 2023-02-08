Menu

Traffic

Video shows man riding outside of dump truck on Maple Ridge B.C. street

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 7:23 pm
WATCH: Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating after video was captured of a man riding on the outside of a dump truck as it sped through a red light in Maple Ridge. Dash cam video shows a person standing on the running board, clinging to the driver's side door at the intersection of Haney Bypass and Highway 7.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirms officers are investigating an incident of dangerous driving that happened on Feb. 2.

Video shared with Global News shows a dump truck running a red light at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 7 and Kanaka Way / Haney Bypass.

As the truck passes through the intersection a man can be seen standing on the outside of the driver’s side door.

The man standing outside also appears to be filming something on his phone while hanging on.

It is unclear what led up to the man standing outside the dump truck driver’s door or how the incident was resolved.

However, a witness told Global News the dump truck cut off a minivan and that is when that driver jumped out of his car and on to the outside of the dump truck.

Ridge Meadows RCMP will be trying to uncover all those details and speak to everyone involved.

