Crime

9 people injured in weekend collision near Listowel: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 4:34 pm
opp cruiser file generic View image in full screen
FILE . Don Mitchell / Global News

Provincial police in Perth County say eight people were injured in a two-vehicle collision near Molesworth, Ont. over the weekend.

A minivan carrying eight people collided with a pickup truck on Perth Line 86 on Friday night at around 5 p.m., according to police.

They say the driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a hospital in London for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say all of the people in the minivan were taken to an area hospital for treatment with the driver and one passengers then being airlifted to a London hospital for further treatment for serious injuries.

Perth Line 86 was shut down between Perth Road 178 and Molesworth Line for a few hours as police investigated the collision.

Molesworth, which is about an hour’s drive northwest of Kitchener, is located about 10 km down Perth Line 86 from Listowel.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the collision and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call 1-888-310-1122.

