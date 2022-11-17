Menu

Crime

Local man facing assault, kidnapping charges in connection with Milverton, Ont. standoff

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 17, 2022 11:54 am
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP

Provincial police in Perth County say a 31-year-old man is facing kidnapping and assault charges in connection with a standoff in Milverton earlier this week.

On Tuesday at around 10 a.m., police say officers were dispatched to a residence on Pacific Avenue for a disturbance where they found someone barricaded inside a home.

Investigators say the West Region emergency response team, the canine unit, the tactics and rescue unit and crisis negotiators were also brought to the scene.

Trending Now

About five hours later, police announced that the standoff had come to an end and that a man had been taken into custody.

On Thursday, OPP announced that a 31-year-old man from Perth East was facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assaulting a peace officer.

