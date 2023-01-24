Menu

Crime

1 dead after 2-vehicle collision near West Perth, Ont.

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 24, 2023 9:59 am
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP

One person was killed as a result of a crash in West Perth during rush hour on Monday night, according to provincial police in Perth County.

A release says that two vehicles were involved in the collision on Perth Line 55, shortly before 5 p.m.

According to the release from Perth County OPP, emergency services including Perth County Paramedic Services and North Perth Fire Department, responded to the collision call but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP say they are withholding the name of the deceased until the family is notified.

Perth Line 55 was closed between Road 154 and Road 155 after the collision while officers investigated the crash.

Police are continuing to investigate. Witnesses can call 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

 

