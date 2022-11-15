Menu

Crime

Milverton, Ont. man in custody after standoff with police

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted November 15, 2022 4:54 pm
File photo - OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo - OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell / Global News

Perth County OPP have a man in custody after a police standoff at a home in Milverton, Ont.

They received a call at around 10 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance.

Officers arrived at the residence on Pacific Avenue a short time later and learned that someone barricaded themselves inside the home.

Investigators say as a result, the West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit and crisis negotiators were also brought to the scene.

Read more: 2 more incidents of hate-motivated graffiti reported in Kitchener and Waterloo

They say they were able to make an arrest at around 3:30 p.m. and the accused is facing criminal charges.

Pacific between Fulton Street and Davis Street was closed during the incident but has since been re-opened.

Investigators say the situation has been resolved and there is no further threat to public safety.

