Milverton, Ont. man in custody after standoff with police

Perth County OPP have a man in custody after a police standoff at a home in Milverton, Ont.

They received a call at around 10 a.m. Tuesday about a disturbance.

Officers arrived at the residence on Pacific Avenue a short time later and learned that someone barricaded themselves inside the home.

Investigators say as a result, the West Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, Tactics and Rescue Unit and crisis negotiators were also brought to the scene.

They say they were able to make an arrest at around 3:30 p.m. and the accused is facing criminal charges.

Pacific between Fulton Street and Davis Street was closed during the incident but has since been re-opened.

Investigators say the situation has been resolved and there is no further threat to public safety.