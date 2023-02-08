Menu

Calendar

Crime

Federal money put up for study of Manitoba landfill search for women’s remains

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 8, 2023 3:30 pm
Kirstin Witwicki, right, a cousin of Morgan Harris, joined the family and friends of three slain women at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Kirstin Witwicki, right, a cousin of Morgan Harris, joined the family and friends of three slain women at a vigil in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The federal government is putting up $500,000 for a feasibility study into a potential search for the remains of two Indigenous women at a Winnipeg-area landfill.

Marc Miller, the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, says the money will help the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs work with experts, police and other levels of government to examine the feasibility of a search.

Read more: Winnipeg police say identified victims in alleged serial murder case likely at landfill north of city

Police believe the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran were sent to the Prairie Green landfill, north of Winnipeg, last spring.

The two women are among four alleged victims of Jeremy Skibicki, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Manitoba joins Indigenous-led efforts to determine next steps in landfill search

Police initially rejected the idea of a search, citing the passage of time, the lack of a precise location within the landfill and the tonnes of material that have been deposited in the area.

After public pressure, an Indigenous-led committee was put together to examine whether a search is feasible.

“We anticipate that the work ahead will be emotionally and spiritually demanding for all involved, and as we continue to move forward at an expedient pace, we remind all those affected by this tragedy to ensure they are accessing the supports available,” Grand Chief Cathy Merrick of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said in a written statement Wednesday.

First Nations group expects landfill feasibility study to take months to finish

Skibicki is also accused of killing Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a different landfill, and an unidentified woman, whom Indigenous leaders have named Buffalo woman.

Skibicki did not enter a plea during a court appearance in December 2022, but his lawyer said he maintains his innocence and a trial is likely some time away.

Read more: No guarantees, but search of Winnipeg landfill for women’s remains may succeed, experts say

A forensic expert has said a search of the landfill might succeed, although there are no guarantees.

Despite the passage of time and other material at the landfill, signs of any human remains may be visible to trained searchers, said Tracy Rogers, director of the forensic science program at the University of Toronto Mississauga.

Jeremy Skibicki to plead not guilty on all charges in 1st-degree murder case: lawyer
© 2023 The Canadian Press

