Crime

Winnipeg police address landfill search concerns in alleged serial murder case

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 6, 2022 2:26 pm
The Winnipeg Police Service will hold a press conference to answer questions regarding landfill search concerns. Chief Danny Smyth, and Inspector Cam MacKid of the Forensics, Intelligence and Technology Division, will be speaking.

Winnipeg police say investigators believe the remains of at least two murdered Indigenous women are at Prairie Green Landfill, north of the city.

Police Chief Danny Smyth held a press conference Tuesday to clear up “speculation” that the remains were at the Brady Road landfill, in south Winnipeg.

Read more: Winnipeg police chief says homicide victims’ bodies likely at landfill, but no plans to search

Smyth had said Friday that remains of victims of alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki are believed to be at a landfill, but said no search is planned — due in part to the amount of time that has passed and the fact that there’s no known starting point for the search.

In May Skibicki was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building.

Grieving families of homicide victims want remains recovered from a Winnipeg landfill

Police later found the rest of her remains in the Brady Road landfill in the city’s south end.

Skibicki is now facing additional murder charges in the deaths of Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and Buffalo Woman, whose identity has yet to be determined.

Read more: Daughters of murder victim call on feds to act in light of Winnipeg killings

Contois lived in Winnipeg and was a member of the O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River. Harris and Myran also lived in Winnipeg and were both members of Long Plain First Nation. Police say the three were killed in May.

Buffalo Woman is also believed to be Indigenous. Police believe she was killed in March.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Families of murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls fed up

— with files from The Canadian Press

 

