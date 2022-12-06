Winnipeg police address landfill search concerns in alleged serial murder case

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say investigators believe the remains of at least two murdered Indigenous women are at Prairie Green Landfill, north of the city.

Police Chief Danny Smyth held a press conference Tuesday to clear up “speculation” that the remains were at the Brady Road landfill, in south Winnipeg.

Smyth had said Friday that remains of victims of alleged serial killer Jeremy Skibicki are believed to be at a landfill, but said no search is planned — due in part to the amount of time that has passed and the fact that there’s no known starting point for the search.

In May Skibicki was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Rebecca Contois, whose partial remains were found in a garbage bin near an apartment building.

Police later found the rest of her remains in the Brady Road landfill in the city’s south end.

Skibicki is now facing additional murder charges in the deaths of Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and Buffalo Woman, whose identity has yet to be determined.

Contois lived in Winnipeg and was a member of the O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi First Nation, also known as Crane River. Harris and Myran also lived in Winnipeg and were both members of Long Plain First Nation. Police say the three were killed in May.

Buffalo Woman is also believed to be Indigenous. Police believe she was killed in March.

More to come.

–With files from The Canadian Press

