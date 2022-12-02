Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police chief says homicide victims’ bodies likely at landfill, but no plans to search

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2022 6:07 pm
Winnipeg’s chief of police believes the remains of three homicide victims are in a city landfill, but officers have no plans to search it.

Chief Danny Smyth says it is not feasible to search the whole area because too much time has passed since the women were killed.

Read more: Manitoba Indigenous communities call for change in light of murder charges

Police charged Jeremy Skibicki with four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of four women who are all believed to be Indigenous.

Skibicki was arrested in the spring and accused of killing Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found in a garbage bin and a landfill.

He is facing new charges in the deaths of three additional women, Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and an unidentified woman. Their bodies have not been found.

Smyth says officers caught a break in the Contois case because they found partial remains after she died.

Read more: Jeremy Skibicki to plead not guilty on all charges in 1st-degree murder case: lawyer

He added they don’t have that luxury with the other victims.

At a vigil yesterday evening, the family of one of the victims expressed anger and disappointment that the landfill wouldn’t be searched.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

