‘An absolute tragedy’: Manitoba premier on killing of Indigenous women, girls

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the ongoing issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in the province is tragic, but stopped short of declaring a state of emergency.

The premier spoke to 680 CJOB and Global News Tuesday morning in the aftermath of the killings of three more Indigenous women in Winnipeg, which police announced late last week.

“I think it’s an absolute tragedy what is happening,” Stefanson told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“I do know we are taking steps and measures to ensure we get the most violent criminals off the street.”

Winnipeg police have identified the suspect in three more deaths as Jeremy Skibicki, who was already in custody facing murder charges in the killing of Rebecca Contois, 24.

Skibicki has been charged with three more counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Morgan Harris, 39, Marcedes Myran, 26, and Buffalo Woman, who remains unidentified.

Out of respect for the family, the fourth female homicide victim, who has not been identified, shall effectively be referred to as Buffalo Woman. https://t.co/VarfZYOVwl https://t.co/RVvajwbPUw — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 6, 2022

The killings, which continue to increase Winnipeg’s already record-breaking overall murder count for 2022, have led to calls for a state of emergency, as well as rallies in Manitoba and across the country in support of the victims and their families.

1:50 Grieving families of homicide victims want remains recovered from a Winnipeg landfill

First Nations chiefs in Manitoba have vented their frustration with a lack of action after yet another tragedy involving Indigenous women.

“We have to come here over and over again for these tragic events,” said Garrison Settee, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO) grand chief, on Monday.

Settee and other chiefs are calling for the implementation of the recommendations in the 2019 final report of the inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, which had 231 calls for justice — including addressing intergenerational trauma and social and economic marginalization, as well as tackling institutional lack of will and empowering Indigenous women and girls.

“It is collecting dust and it’s up to the governments to take it off the shelf,” Settee said.

“Sit down with us — let’s work on this together. We have the solutions, but we don’t have the resources and if they want us to do the job for them, we will – just give us the resources. We’ll do it.”

0:27 Grandmother of victim in alleged serial homicide desperate for closure

With Tuesday marking the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, in commemoration of the 1989 mass shooting in Montreal, the Southern Chiefs Organization (SCO) is calling for “an end to all forms of violence against women, girls, two spirit, and gender-diverse people.”

“In the past week, we learned that four women from our communities were taken from us by an alleged male serial killer. This shows how much still needs to be done to protect our women and to address gender-based violence,” SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels said.

“Today, and every day, I join in a renewed call to end the national tragedy of gender-based violence towards all women, girls, two spirit, and gender-diverse people.”

Daniels said the national day of mourning is a good time to reflect on working together to create a safe province — and country — for all.

“I call on all governments and Canadian institutions to fully implement the 231 calls for justice stemming from the national inquiry’s final report. Our people and Nations are relentlessly grieving. This must stop.”

Stefanson said it’s important for Manitobans to grieve with and support the families who are going through this horrific situation.

“As a mom myself … we just can’t imagine these things happening to our children,” she said.

“The important thing is to get these people off the street but it’s also important that we grieve with those who have gone through this horrific situation.

“My heart just goes out to all those family members, those loved ones out there who are going through this difficult time right now.”

2:04 Manitoba Indigenous chiefs frustrated, call for more action over MMIWG