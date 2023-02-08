A year after ‘Freedom Convoy,’ Ottawa to reopen street in front of Parliament Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa’s city council has approved a motion to reopen the street in front of Parliament Hill to traffic a year after it was closed off following the “Freedom Convoy” protests.

Wellington Street, which was blocked by demonstrators during the weeks-long convoy protests last winter, will reopen no earlier than March 1.

The city’s transportation committee voted in favour of the same motion last month, and it was brought to the city council this morning for final approval.

Councillors also voted to put in new infrastructure, including a temporary bike lane, and to explore closures of the street for summer events.

Sutcliffe says it is time to reopen the street, and there is now an opportunity for the city to discuss a longer-term vision for its future.

Conversations are underway between the city and the federal government about who should have jurisdiction over the street.