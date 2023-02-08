SIU investigating after man injured during arrest at Stratford bus terminal

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating an arrest that took place earlier this month at a bus terminal in Stratford.
According to a release from the Special Investigations Unit, Stratford police officers were called to the Cooper Terminal on Downie Street on Feb. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. after it was reported that a man was causing a disturbance.
Read more: Stratford, Ont. police release video of officer being dragged by pickup truck at gas bar
Read next: ‘Anguish’ as Montreal-area daycare bus crash leaves 2 kids dead, driver facing charges
The officers tracked the man down and attempted to arrest him. The SIU says a struggle ensued.
The police watchdog said that eventually, police were able to take him into custody before he was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.
The SIU says it has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.
Read more: Waterloo police officer cleared in February arrest that left man with broken arm
Read next: Battery pack erupts in flames on United flight to N.J., 4 people hospitalized
The agency is asking any witnesses to the case, including those who may have video or photos of the incident, to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.
Comments