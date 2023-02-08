Menu

Crime

SIU investigating after man injured during arrest at Stratford bus terminal

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 8, 2023 11:59 am
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. View image in full screen
File photo. Special Investigations Unit. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating an arrest that took place earlier this month at a bus terminal in Stratford.

According to a release from the Special Investigations Unit, Stratford police officers were called to the Cooper Terminal on Downie Street on Feb. 1 at around 8:30 p.m. after it was reported that a man was causing a disturbance.

The officers tracked the man down and attempted to arrest him. The SIU says a struggle ensued.

The police watchdog said that eventually, police were able to take him into custody before he was taken to hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

The SIU says it has assigned two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case.

The agency is asking any witnesses to the case, including those who may have video or photos of the incident, to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police that have resulted in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
