Thousands of dollars in ABS pipes stolen from Guelph, Ont. business: police

Guelph Police Service are looking for two people who were seen stealing thousands of dollars worth of ABS — or acrylonitrile butadiene styrene — pipes.

Investigators say video surveillance showed a transport truck and a U-Haul van pulling up to a business on Dawson Road at Shelldale Crescent just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say entry to the yard was gained by cutting the padlock on the gate.

Investigators say the suspects used a forklift which had been on the transport trailer to load four skids of pipes onto the trailer and also caused damage to other pipes that were left behind.

The pipes are estimated to be worth $31,000.

The operator of the forklift is described as wearing a blue jacket with the hood up, black Adidas pants, black shoes, white gloves and a mask.

Investigators say the second suspect remained in the U-Haul and there is no description available.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7265, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.