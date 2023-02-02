Tools stolen after Guelph, Ont. theft and break-in: police

Guelph Police are investigating after a break-in and theft early Thursday from a business in the city’s west end.
Shortly before 3 a.m., police said they responded to an alarm at a business on Silvercreek Parkway near Campbell Road.
Officers found the front door smashed and the security bars, which had been inside, were on the outside of the business.
Read more: Guelph, Ont. man charged in connection with series of break and enters
Read next: Will winter end soon? Canadian groundhogs split on spring calls
Surveillance video reportedly showed three men arriving at the business in a white Dodge Ram pickup at 2:40 a.m. Investigators said the video showed the truck drive forward and reverse several times.
Tools were stolen.
Read more: Guelph police investigate theft of rental van
Read next: Quebec’s Fred la Marmotte dies before Groundhog Day prediction: ‘He had no vital signs’
The first suspect is tall with a thin build and wore a red jacket, blue jeans, a blue hat and a black mask.
The second suspect is described as being of average height and with a medium build. He wore a black jacket, grey hoodie and grey/green pants.
And the third suspect was of average height with a medium build and was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and grey shoes.
Anyone with information can call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7454, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments