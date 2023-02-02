Menu

Crime

Tools stolen after Guelph, Ont. theft and break-in: police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted February 2, 2023 10:56 am
Police say three men arrived in a pick-up truck and pulled the security bars off the front of a business on Thursday morning. There were a quantity of tools stolen. View image in full screen
Police say three men arrived in a pick-up truck and pulled the security bars off the front of a business on Thursday morning. There were a quantity of tools stolen. Matt Carty/Global News

Guelph Police are investigating after a break-in and theft early Thursday from a business in the city’s west end.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police said they responded to an alarm at a business on Silvercreek Parkway near Campbell Road.

Officers found the front door smashed and the security bars, which had been inside, were on the outside of the business.

Surveillance video reportedly showed three men arriving at the business in a white Dodge Ram pickup at 2:40 a.m. Investigators said the video showed the truck drive forward and reverse several times.

Tools were stolen.

The first suspect is tall with a thin build and wore a red jacket, blue jeans, a blue hat and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as being of average height and with a medium build. He wore a black jacket, grey hoodie and grey/green pants.

And the third suspect was of average height with a medium build and was wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Anyone with information can call Guelph Police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7454, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

