RCMP investigating after vehicles, home hit with gunfire in Dauphin, Man.

Police are investigating after a home and several vehicles in Dauphin were shot at early Tuesday.
RCMP were called to the report of gunfire in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE around 2:30 a.m.
They say several shots were fired at a home and three vehicles parked near the home.
Several people were in the home at the time, but no one was injured.
Investigators released photos of the damage caused in the shooting later in the day Tuesday.
Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
