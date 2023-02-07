Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP investigating after vehicles, home hit with gunfire in Dauphin, Man.

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 4:48 pm
RCMP say shots were fired at a Dauphin home and several vechilces parked near the home early Tuesday. View image in full screen
RCMP say shots were fired at a Dauphin home and several vechilces parked near the home early Tuesday. RCMP Handout

Police are investigating after a home and several vehicles in Dauphin were shot at early Tuesday.

RCMP were called to the report of gunfire in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE around 2:30 a.m.

Read more: Dauphin man charged with assault on child, 6, Manitoba RCMP say

Read next: Father watches live on phone app as video shows strangers entering home while child is alone

They say several shots were fired at a home and three vehicles parked near the home.

Police were called to the reports of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. View image in full screen
Police were called to the reports of gunfire around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. RCMP Handout
No one was injured in the shooting. View image in full screen
No one was injured in the shooting. RCMP Handout

Several people were in the home at the time, but no one was injured.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Dauphin woman in custody after Manitoba RCMP seizes drugs, rifle, illegal cigarettes, and more

Read next: Chinese spy balloon: U.S. Navy releases up-close photos of debris recovery

Investigators released photos of the damage caused in the shooting later in the day Tuesday.

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 204-622-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment'
Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

 

Winnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPDauphin RCMPDauphin Shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers