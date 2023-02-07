Menu

Crime

Time extension for appeal denied for Edson arsonist, thief

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 7, 2023 4:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Edson man asks for appeal in string of arsons and break and enters in western Alberta'
Edson man asks for appeal in string of arsons and break and enters in western Alberta
Thomas James Berube is asking the court to reconsider his case after he pleaded guilty to nine charges of break and enter, arson and killing animals at businesses in Edson, Whitecourt and Niton Junction, including two fires that destroyed car dealerships. Sarah Ryan has the details – Jan 12, 2023

The Alberta Court of Appeal denied a request to extend the time period for an appeal from Thomas James Berube, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in Sept. 2022.

Read more: Thief and arsonist from Edson asks for appeal

Berube pleaded guilty to nine charges of break and enter, arson and killing animals at businesses in Edson, Whitecourt and Niton Junction, including two fires that destroyed car dealerships.

Berube was 37-years-old when he, along with a 17-year-old (who cannot be named because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act), were arrested in March 2020.

Click to play video: 'Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership fire and vehicle fire on same day may be related: RCMP'
Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership fire and vehicle fire on same day may be related: RCMP

In the decision, Justice Kevin Feehan found that Berube did not have “a reasonable chance of success if allowed to appeal.”

Since the request to extend time to appeal was dismissed, the court deemed his application for having counsel assigned unnecessary.

Read more: Edson Chrysler Dodge Jeep dealership fire, vehicle fire may be related: RCMP

“The record indicates no miscarriage of justice, no unfairness, no appearance of unfairness and no valid grounds for setting aside his guilty pleas, nor does it indicate that Mr. Berube was in any way deprived of his capacity to decide what was in his own best interests,” the court’s decision reads.

“The record demonstrates that he was acting in a competent, rational and observably reasonable fashion in making those pleas.

“The interests of justice do not support an extension of time to file an appeal on which there is no reasonable prospect of success.”

Click to play video: 'Man, youth charged in Edson car dealership fires, Whitecourt pet store fire'
Man, youth charged in Edson car dealership fires, Whitecourt pet store fire

The decision explained Berube didn’t file a notice of appeal within 30 days of the date his guilty pleas were accepted. Berube explained that was because he was placed into mental health segregation and later, “had zero access to the tools to file an appeal” because of quarantine protocols at the Bowden penitentiary.

Story continues below advertisement

The application was heard on Feb. 2, 2023 and decision filed on Feb. 7.

— With files from Sarah Ryan, Global News

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

