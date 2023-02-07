Mumford & Sons to headline first night of London, Ont.’s ‘Rock the Park’

Send this page to someone via email

The British folk rock group Mumford & Sons will perform at London’s ‘Rock the Park’ this summer, festival organizers announced on Tuesday.

The Grammy and Brit Award-winning group, comprised of Marcus Mumford, Ted Dwane, and Ben Lovett, will headline the festival’s first night on Wed. July 12 in Harris Park.

Organizers also revealed the rest of Wednesday’s line-up, with Vance Joy, Bahamas, and The Trews also set to hit the stage on Rock the Park’s first day.

The festival’s rock-oriented Wednesday and Saturday night shows are sponsored by FM96 which is owned by Corus Entertainment, Global News’ parent company.

The band’s Rock the Park performance will come on the heels of a recent tour by Mumford in support of his self-titled debut solo album, released in September.

Mumford & Sons’ most recent album was 2018’s Delta, produced by Paul Epworth. The album was the last to involve founding member Winston Marshall, who left the band in 2021.

Formed in London in 2007, Mumford & Sons won the album of the year Grammy for their 2012 record Babel.

Other acts set to hit the Rock the Park stage this year include Ludacris, Ja Rule, Ashanti, Chingy, and Ying Yang Twins on Friday, July 14, and Billy Talent, Alexisonfire, Cypress Hill, Silverstein, and the Dirty Nil on Saturday, July 15.

Rock the Park’s Thursday line-up is expected to be unveiled in the next few weeks, along with a sixth act for the penultimate time slot on Friday.

More information about the festival can be found on the Rock the Park website.