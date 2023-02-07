Province signs justice agreements with Manitoba Indigenous leaders

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has signed service delivery agreements with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) and the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) to begin the process of transferring the Indigenous Court Work Program to Indigenous communities, Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen announced Tuesday.

“The Manitoba government remains committed to working with our community partners through this valuable program to address the overrepresentation of Indigenous people in the criminal justice system,” said Goertzen.

“We know that supporting Indigenous-led solutions is imperative to making meaningful progress on the path to reconciliation, and we look forward to ongoing meaningful reciprocal and respectful relationships that ensure appropriate services and supports are being delivered.”

The program provides services for Indigenous people involved in the justice system to obtain fair, just, equitable and culturally relevant support.

“For over 40 years, Indigenous court workers have played an important role in supporting Indigenous people involved in the criminal justice system. In addition to this role, Indigenous court workers are important liaisons and sources of information and knowledge to the courts,” said Chief Judge Margaret Wiebe.

“Together we will establish policies for the Indigenous Court Work Program to ensure Indigenous people are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve, while ensuring the services provided take into account the unique backgrounds, languages, interests and circumstances of Indigenous people within the criminal justice system.”

The Manitoba government and the feds are supporting the program transition by providing grants of more than $1 million a year for two years to the four organizations, the minister noted.

“The Southern Chiefs’ Organization is looking forward to providing this valuable service to make an immediate impact in the courtroom for our citizens. We also expect this service to have far-reaching significance for our First Nations,” said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, SCO.

“SCO’s First Nation court workers will enhance our justice program as we continue to improve access to resources that can help to promote true justice. I am pleased these supports are no longer out of reach but are being made readily available through a co-ordinated support system that includes SCO community, and justice workers.”

The Indigenous Court Work Program has resulted in many positive outcomes across Manitoba and Canada and the Manitoba government, Goertzen said.