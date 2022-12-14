Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Winnipeg police commit to working with First Nations groups on landfill search

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 14, 2022 5:52 pm
Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police Chief Danny Smyth provides an update to an ongoing homicide investigation in Winnipeg, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Police are to be part of a committee led by First Nations groups to determine the feasibility of recovering the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg.

First Nations leaders met with Winnipeg’s chief of police Wednesday to discuss a potential search of the Prairie Green landfill after police declined to search the area because they said the chances of finding the two women are low.

Read more: First Nations leaders call for resignation of Winnipeg police chief amid landfill controversy

Police Chief Danny Smyth says he is supportive of the collaborative efforts of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick to recover the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who police believe are the victims of an alleged serial killer.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police chief not stepping down amid pressure to search for Indigenous homicide victims'
Winnipeg police chief not stepping down amid pressure to search for Indigenous homicide victims

Several First Nations groups in the province are consulting experts to put together a search and budget plan.

Read more: Winnipeg police chief not stepping down amid pressure to search for Indigenous homicide victims

They have called on the federal government to help in their next steps.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during question period that Ottawa will look to provide support to the province and the city, but didn’t say what kind of support that would be.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba NDP supports Prairie Green Landfill search, calls on province’s support amid homicide investigation'
Manitoba NDP supports Prairie Green Landfill search, calls on province’s support amid homicide investigation
Justin TrudeauWinnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeWinnipeg homicideDanny SmythAssembly of Manitoba ChiefsJeremy SkibickiMarcedes MyranMorgan HarrisPrairie Green LandfillCathy Merrick
© 2022 The Canadian Press

