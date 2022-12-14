Winnipeg police commit to working with First Nations groups on landfill search

Police are to be part of a committee led by First Nations groups to determine the feasibility of recovering the remains of two Indigenous women believed to be at a landfill outside Winnipeg.
First Nations leaders met with Winnipeg’s chief of police Wednesday to discuss a potential search of the Prairie Green landfill after police declined to search the area because they said the chances of finding the two women are low.
Read more: First Nations leaders call for resignation of Winnipeg police chief amid landfill controversy
Police Chief Danny Smyth says he is supportive of the collaborative efforts of Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Cathy Merrick to recover the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, who police believe are the victims of an alleged serial killer.
Several First Nations groups in the province are consulting experts to put together a search and budget plan.
Read more: Winnipeg police chief not stepping down amid pressure to search for Indigenous homicide victims
They have called on the federal government to help in their next steps.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during question period that Ottawa will look to provide support to the province and the city, but didn’t say what kind of support that would be.
