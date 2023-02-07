Faculty strike ends at CBU after union accepts contract offer

See more sharing options

Faculty at Cape Breton University have accepted a contract offer and ended their strike that began Jan. 27.

The faculty association says 203 of its roughly 220 members voted 84 per cent in favour of accepting the deal.

The contract offer includes a wage increase of 8.9 per cent over three years, as well as one-time bonuses of varying amounts each year.

The ratification vote began Monday, after both sides reached a tentative deal Sunday.

Association vice-president Calvin Howley says the deal is a step toward “equitable wages,” adding that instructors look forward to returning to class.

The Cape Breton University Faculty Association includes professors, librarians and lab instructors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.