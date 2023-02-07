Menu

Canada

Faculty strike ends at CBU after union accepts contract offer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 7, 2023 10:42 am
Click to play video: 'Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier'
Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston addressed a packed room in Cape Breton Friday for the annual State of The Province Address. Much of Houston’s comments were focused on health-care. His address also included an announcement about how the province will help train and keep more doctors in Nova Scotia. Callum Smith reports. – Jan 27, 2023

Faculty at Cape Breton University have accepted a contract offer and ended their strike that began Jan. 27.

The faculty association says 203 of its roughly 220 members voted 84 per cent in favour of accepting the deal.

The contract offer includes a wage increase of 8.9 per cent over three years, as well as one-time bonuses of varying amounts each year.

The ratification vote began Monday, after both sides reached a tentative deal Sunday.

Association vice-president Calvin Howley says the deal is a step toward “equitable wages,” adding that instructors look forward to returning to class.

The Cape Breton University Faculty Association includes professors, librarians and lab instructors.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.

