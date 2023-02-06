Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Tentative deal reached between Cape Breton University and faculty union

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 10:45 am
Click to play video: 'Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier'
Medical school ‘finally’ coming to Cape Breton by fall 2025: premier
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston addressed a packed room in Cape Breton Friday for the annual State of The Province Address. Much of Houston’s comments were focused on health-care. His address also included an announcement about how the province will help train and keep more doctors in Nova Scotia. Callum Smith reports. – Jan 27, 2023

Cape Breton University says it has reached a tentative agreement with its faculty union after a weeklong strike.

Details of the proposed deal weren’t immediately available, but the main bargaining issue had been wage increases.

Read more: Faculty at Cape Breton University go on strike to back demands for higher wages

Read next: Grammys 2023: The brightest, boldest and best looks from the red carpet

The university originally proposed an increase of eight per cent over three years, while the union was seeking a 14 per cent raise over two years.

Trending Now

Heather Sparling, a spokeswoman for the Cape Breton University Faculty Association, says the agreement was reached Sunday evening following a strike that began Jan. 27.

The association represents the majority of teachers at the campus in Sydney, N.S., along with librarians, lab instructors, writing centre advisers, archivists, research chairs and nursing practice educators.

Story continues below advertisement

Sparling says the details of the agreement will be provided to union members today, adding that it’s expected a ratification vote will take place soon afterward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.

Cape Breton UniversityCBUCape Breton University Faculty AssociationCape Breton University strikeCBU strikeCBU labour talksCBU tentative agreement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers