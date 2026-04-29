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Canada

Province invests $2.1M to connect 4,845 to primary care in Brockville

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted April 29, 2026 10:35 am
1 min read
The Ontario government is investing more than $2.1 million to help connect up to 4,845 residents in Brockville, Mallorytown and surrounding areas to primary care. View image in full screen
The Ontario government is investing more than $2.1 million to help connect up to 4,845 residents in Brockville, Mallorytown and surrounding areas to primary care. Steve Clark
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The Ontario government is investing more than $2.1 million to connect thousands of residents in the Brockville and Mallorytown areas to a primary care provider.

The $2,129,300 funding allocation is expected to attach up to 4,845 people to primary care services. Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes MPP Steve Clark announced the investment alongside local health-care partners.

“Connecting 4,845 patients to a primary care provider is a promise made and promise kept and builds on the record funding our government is providing to our local hospitals,” Clark said in a statement.

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The funding was awarded through a recent call for proposals and will support collaborative interprofessional care teams. The local partners receiving the funds include the Lanark, Leeds & Grenville Ontario Health Team, Rideau Community Health Services, Country Roads Community Health Centre and ConnectWell Community Health.

These primary care teams connect patients to a variety of health professionals working under one roof, including family physicians, nurse practitioners, dietitians and social workers.

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The local cash injection is part of Ontario’s broader Primary Care Action Plan. The province is investing a total of $3.4 billion between 2025 and 2029 with the stated goal of connecting everyone in Ontario to a publicly funded family doctor or primary care team by 2029.

The province noted it has already surpassed its 2025-26 attachment target, connecting 330,000 people to care as of Jan. 1, 2026, beating its goal of 300,000 by the end of March.

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