Edmonton family seeking justice after suspicious death in Lago Lindo

The mother and brother of Jordan Zouhri say the 30 year old was the victim of Edmonton’s latest suspicious death.

Now, they’re asking anyone was security footage or information to give it to police, no matter how insignificant they think it might be.

“Anyone who has dash cam, a doorbell camera, security footage of the Lago Lindo area has useful information even if they don’t know it,” said Michael Zouhri, Jordan’s older brother.

“If you have video footage of an empty street, you have useful information. It will show where the attacker didn’t go. Please just share your footage even if you think there’s nothing on it.

“Together, all the footage will add up to something meaningful in order to get justice for my brother.”

Police were called to a weapons complaint on Lago Lindo Crescent, in the Lago Lindo neighbouhood, just after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3.

They found a man with serious injuries and even though EMS responded, the man died from his injuries on scene. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Michael is urging people in the area to submit any video they have between 5 and 6 p.m. from Friday.

Few details have been released but an area resident told Global News he heard five or six gunshots while eating dinner. Jamal Arsali said it sounded like fireworks but he went outside and saw a person on the ground.

Other neighbours went outside to check as well, he said.

“The neighbours from the scene, as I’ve heard, are all very traumatized,” Michael said Monday. “I was touched to hear how emotional the neighbourhood was and how many neighbours in the area rushed out to be by his side.

“I feel better knowing that so many people did their best… in those final moments.”

Jordan’s family don’t know why he was in that area Friday evening but say he was with his girlfriend at the time and died in her arms.

“She had to watch him die,” Michael said. “She is beyond devastated.”

An autopsy is being conducted on Tuesday and EPS say more details will likely be released about the investigation then.

View image in full screen Nadia Moretto, pictured here with her sons Michael and Jordan Zouhri. Jordan died Friday, Feb, 3, 2023 and homicide detectives are investigating his death. Global News

“This was senseless,” Jordan’s mother Nadia Moretto said. “I don’t understand what happened. I don’t know who would do this.

“All I want is these people to be found so they can be brought to justice.”

They describe Jordan as kind and funny, committed to health and building a life with his partner.

“He worked hard, he became an electrician,” Moretto said. “He went to work everyday, he met a beautiful girl.

“I want people to know he was a good person,” she said. “He was loved.

“I have no words… My heart is so broken. I don’t know how I’m going to go on without my Jordan.”

Michael said his younger brother was a private man.

“My brother is a man of peace, a man looking to start a family with the love of his life. He’s smart, he’s industrious. He loves the Edmonton Oilers and politics.

“He’s actually a very skilled electrician. He’s really sweet and kind. He grows his own vegetables. He’s really obsessed with healthy living. And he’s really funny. If you would have met him, you would have loved him,” he said.

“He spent so much of his life helping people through the darkness and teaching them to be peaceful and not taking any credit or recognition for it.”

View image in full screen Edmonton Police Service vehicles on Lago Lindo Crescent in north Edmonton on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Global News

For the last three days, Michael says the family home has been filled with people coming to pay their respects and share the ways Jordan helped them.

“I’ve seen the love he had. So many people adored him and loved him,” Moretto said.

“Why would this happen?”

Anyone with any information about the death is asked to contact the police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

— With files from Lisa MacGregor, Global News