Officers discover loaded, ‘high-capacity’ firearm during Toronto stolen vehicle arrest: police

Police in Toronto have arrested a man and charged him with more than ten offences after a firearm investigation.

Toronto police said they arrested the man in the Woodbine Downs Boulevard area on Feb. 3 in relation to a stolen vehicle.

However, when they arrested him, police said they found a loaded firearm, “high capacity” magazine and bullets. Officers then searched an address near Torresdale Avenue and say they found a second firearm.

Cocaine was also reportedly discovered.

Shaquane Stewart, a 23-year-old from Toronto faces 14 charges, police said. They include carrying a concealed and prohibited device and possession of a loaded, restricted firearm.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.