Toronto police seize 62 guns, make several arrests including 1 linked to ‘reckless shooting’ in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have seized dozens of firearms and arrested six people, including one linked to a “reckless shooting” downtown last year.

Investigators looked into an armed criminal group suspected of trafficking firearms into Toronto in an eight-month investigation dubbed Project Barbell that began in the fall of 2021.

In May 2022, officers executed multiple search warrants for addresses and vehicles. They made six arrests, laid 260 criminal charges and seized 62 firearms.

Of the 62 firearms, police said most were handguns but five were AR-15-type firearms and three were AK-type firearms.

“We should all be disturbed by a gun seizure of this magnitude,” said Toronto police Chief James Ramer. “Gun violence continues to be the most significant public safety concern for the people of Toronto.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Every one of these guns was destined for our streets and our communities.”

Toronto police Supt. Steve Watts from the organized crime enforcement team said the majority of the guns seized were Glock handguns, which can typically be sold for $4,500 to $6,000 a piece on the street, depending on whether it was purchased with ammunition or not.

Watts says this was a supply meant to be sold on the streets of Toronto and in the Greater Toronto Area.

View image in full screen Dozens of guns were seized in Project Barbell. Toronto Police

Following one of the arrests, it was confirmed that the person was a suspect wanted in a “reckless shooting” that occurred in a crowded bar on Oct. 19, 2021 in the are of Queen and Portland streets.

Police have charged 27-year-old Syed Mohammed Ali Zaidi in connection with that shooting as well as with several firearm offences after the gun bust.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators were able to confirm him as their shooting suspect, specifically by specific tattoos and physical descriptors,” Watts said after Zaidi was arrested in relation to Project Barbell.

Watts also alleges Zaidi had two firearms on him when he was arrested.

Zaidi faces charges of recklessly discharging a firearm “as to the life or safety of another person,” pointing a firearm, and possession of a loaded/prohibited firearm for the bar shooting last year.

In connection with the warrant for the gun seizure, police have charged Zaidi with possession for the purpose of weapon trafficking, possession of ammunition, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, among other firearm-related offences.

Zaidi was arrested in the are of Victoria Park Avenue and Huntingwood Drive with his girlfriend 27-year-old Syeda Tirmizi, who is also facing a long list of firearm-related charges.

Another suspect, 29-year-old Michael Simpson, was also arrested at a restaurant in the are of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads and is facing several firearm-related offences.

Watts also alleges Simpson was in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.

Multiple other search warrants were conducted, primarily in the Scarborough area and one in the north Etobicoke area, that resulted in several more arrests.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators also said two vehicles — a BMW X6 and a BMW 4 Series — were seized and that the cars were stolen and re-vinned.

“They were fraudulently registered with the Ministry of Transportation under false Vehicle Identification Numbers,” police said.

As well, police said a large quantity of ammunition, firearm magazines and firearm parts were also seized.