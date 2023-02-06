Menu

Politics

Sask. Party MLA Mark Docherty steps down

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 5:26 pm
Regina Coronation Park MLA Mark Docherty announced that he will be resigning his seat in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. .
Regina Coronation Park MLA Mark Docherty announced that he will be resigning his seat in the Legislative Assembly on Friday. . saskparty.com / Screenshot

Regina Coronation Park MLA Mark Docherty announced that he will be resigning his seat in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Coronation Park as a member of their Saskatchewan Party government for the past 11 years and to see the tremendous growth and progress in our city and our province during that time,” Docherty said. “Serving and building community are at the heart of who I am and I look forward to continuing that important work in new ways.”

Docherty was first elected in 2011 and then again in 2016 and 2020.

“Mark is a tremendously sincere and empathetic MLA who cares deeply about his community and its people,” said Premier Scott Moe. “I will miss the passion and compassion Mark brings to our caucus discussions.”

A byelection will be held within the next six months to elect a new MLA for the park.

Saskatchewan PartySaskatchewan PoliticsMark DochertySask MLARegina Coronation ParkSaskatchewan politiciansMLA byelection
