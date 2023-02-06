Notorious Kelowna, B.C. criminal back in jail after latest police incident

Send this page to someone via email

A high-profile Kelowna, B.C., criminal is back behind bars following his latest police incident in Surrey.

Tyler Jack Newton, 32, was charged with occupying a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent following an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2022, at or near Surrey, the BC Prosecution Service said in an emailed statement.

He pleaded guilty in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 20, 2023, and was sentenced to 46 days in jail and one year of probation. He received credit for 89 days in custody pre-sentence.

Newton’s latest police-involved incident happened within weeks of him gaining widespread attention.

A warrant was issued for Newton when he missed a court date and shortly thereafter he was thrust into the spotlight in October 2022, after new charges gave way to concerns about him being a repeat, and seemingly unrepentant, offender were raised in the legislature.

Story continues below advertisement

Then, the charge that prompted the outcry was dropped when “the standard for the charge” was not met. Other previous allegations of breach of release were dealt with at the time by way of warrant and bail review.