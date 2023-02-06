Menu

Crime

Notorious Kelowna, B.C. criminal back in jail after latest police incident

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 6:03 pm
Tyler Jack Newton. View image in full screen
Tyler Jack Newton. Global News

A high-profile Kelowna, B.C., criminal is back behind bars following his latest police incident in Surrey.

Tyler Jack Newton, 32, was charged with occupying a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent following an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2022, at or near Surrey, the BC Prosecution Service said in an emailed statement.

He pleaded guilty in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 20, 2023, and was sentenced to 46 days in jail and one year of probation. He received credit for 89 days in custody pre-sentence.

Newton’s latest police-involved incident happened within weeks of him gaining widespread attention.

A warrant was issued for Newton when he missed a court date and shortly thereafter he was thrust into the spotlight in October 2022, after new charges gave way to concerns about him being a repeat, and seemingly unrepentant, offender were raised in the legislature.

Then, the charge that prompted the outcry was dropped when “the standard for the charge” was not met. Other previous allegations of breach of release were dealt with at the time by way of warrant and bail review.

Concerns, however, were apparently not displaced given the recent charge was incurred mere weeks later. Even without them, Newton has a criminal record that spans more than a decade with 50-plus criminal charges.
His most notable crime, however, is the 2014 fatal stabbing of bus passenger Caesar Rosales. In that case, he stabbed Rosales, who was unknown to him, in the neck as he exited a city bus. Rosales was commuting home from work at the time.BC Liberals said in the legislature that Newton is a prime example of the “catch and release” problem the courts are exacerbating.“He is described in parole documents as someone with “consistent disregard for the law, pro-criminal attitudes and values and a high-risk and high-needs offender who has not mitigated that risk,” said Karin Kirkpatrick, BC Liberal MLA for West Vancouver-Capilano.
