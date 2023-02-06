Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau will offer ‘significant’ health funding increase in 10-year deal: sources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 6, 2023 4:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says he’ll defend public health care ahead of premiers meeting'
Trudeau says he’ll defend public health care ahead of premiers meeting
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked during Monday's question period if his government would ensure "every single dollar" that the federal government will give provinces will go toward public health care. This came after certain provincial leaders, such as Ontario's and Alberta's, have vocalized support for private health-care options as systems struggle to keep up with demand. All 13 Canadian premiers will be meeting with Trudeau on Tuesday to discuss funding for health care.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will offer the provinces a “significant” increase to the Canada Health Transfer and additional money if they agree to one-on-one deals targeting specific problem areas in the health-care system.

A senior government official with knowledge of the plan told The Canadian Press that Trudeau will lay out a 10-year offer when he meets with the country’s 13 premiers in Ottawa on Tuesday.

Global News confirmed the same information with a senior federal government source, who said the offer will have two parts: an increase in the Canada Health Transfer and then an offer to do bilateral deals with the provinces that want individual flexibility.

Trending Now

Read more: Majority of Canadians support private options for health care, poll shows

Read next: Deadly Turkey earthquake exposes dangers of major fault lines below

The premiers say Ottawa contributes about 22 per cent of what the provinces spend on health care and they want that to go up to 35 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau will insist some of the increased federal cash go to specific areas including addressing worker shortages, improving data collection and reducing surgical backlogs.

The federal Liberals say Tuesday’s meeting will not result in a final deal, and that health ministers will continue to work out the details over the next several weeks.

With a file from Global News’ Mackenzie Gray.

Justin TrudeauER Wait TimesCanada Health TransferHealthcare CrisisCanada healthcareHealth Summitcanada healthcare newsfebruary healthcare meetingfinding a family doctorhealthcare meeting canada
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers