Crime

4 teens charged in connection with pharmacy robbery on Speers Road in Oakville, Ont.

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 3:30 pm
Halton police arrested four boys tied to an Oakville pharmacy robbery on Feb. 3, 2023 at Speers Road. View image in full screen
Halton police arrested four boys tied to an Oakville pharmacy robbery on Feb. 3, 2023 at Speers Road. Don Mitchell / Global News

Four teens are each facing multiple charges in connection with a pharmacy robbery late last week in Oakville, Ont.

Halton police say the incident took place just after 4 p.m. Friday at the Pharmasave on Speers Road just north of Dorval Drive.

“One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the employee as the demand was made,” Const. Steve Elms said in a email.

“The four suspects went behind the counter and stole narcotics and cash before fleeing in a light-coloured SUV.”

Police say the suspects failed to stop for officers upon their departure and attempted to evade capture.

“The suspect vehicle came into contact with police vehicles and the four occupants were arrested,” said Elms.

There were no injuries in the collision.

Investigators say narcotics, cash and a pellet gun were seized following a search of the vehicle.

A 16-year-old boy from Maple, Ont., is facing the most charges — seven — tied to robbery with a firearm, theft over $5,000 and flight from an officer.

Three others, a 17 and 15-year-old from Brampton as well as a 14-year-old from Toronto, are facing four charges each.

