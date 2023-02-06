Menu

Crime

Former Edmonton-area teacher and coach sentenced for sexual exploitation

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 1:56 pm
Bryce Hughes View image in full screen
Bryce Hughes, 28, who taught at Paul Kane High School and was a coach with Football Alberta. Credit: Football Alberta

A former St. Albert teacher and coach has been sentenced to five years behind bars for sexual offences.

Bryce Hughes, 29, was sentenced last week to four years for sexual exploitation and one year for making child pornography.

He was initially charged back in March 2022. After receiving information that a minor had been sexually exploited by a teacher, RCMP started investigating Feb. 23, 2022.

Read more: 28-year-old St. Albert teacher charged with sexual exploitation

On March 31, Hughes, of Edmonton, was charged with sexual exploitation, agreeing or arranging a sexual offence against a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child, making child pornography and possession of child pornography.

Investigators said the offences were believed to have occurred between 2018 and 2021.

Global News confirmed Hughes taught at Paul Kane High School. He also coached football there. Football Alberta confirmed Hughes was an assistant coach for Team Alberta U18.

When RCMP announced the charges, they said they believed there may be other victims.

St. Albert Public Schools said it was made aware of the RCMP investigation in mid-February and launched an internal investigation. Hughes was removed from the high school at that time and banned from having any contact with anyone connected to the school division.

Paul Kane High School in St. Albert. Thursday, March 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Paul Kane High School in St. Albert. Thursday, March 31, 2022. Global News

 

