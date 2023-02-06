Menu

Crime

Vancouver police investigate man’s homicide in Chinatown

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 1:13 pm
Vancouver police officers were called to Chinatown shortly after midnight Monday. View image in full screen
Vancouver police officers were called to Chinatown shortly after midnight Monday. Rob Colbourne / Global News

Vancouver police officers were called to an area of Chinatown overnight after a man was discovered deceased.

Police said they received a call to West Pender and Carrall Street shortly after midnight.

That was where a man was found dead, reportedly on the street, where a white tent has now been set up.

Police said the victim has not yet been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

Meanwhile, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called to Surrey after a woman was found dead and a man was found seriously injured in an apartment Sunday evening.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

