Barrie Ont. woman charged with attempted murder after police officer stabbed

A 20-year-old woman is facing charges of attempted murder and assault after an officer was stabbed responding to a person in crisis over the weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, shortly after 10 p.m., Barrie police officers, along with Simcoe County paramedics, responded to a call about a person who was reportedly in crisis at an apartment complex on Duckworth Street in Barrie.

After arriving, police gained access to the apartment and say they cautiously approached the 20-year-old female occupant.

Police say as officers helped her to her feet, the woman lunged at one of the officers and stabbed her in the face.

The officer, who has been a member of the Barrie Police Service since February 2018, was rushed to a local hospital where she was treated for a serious injury. She has since been released.

“Police officers face significant risks with every shift. We are thankful that she will make a full recovery, but we know the long-term impacts of this incident and injury will have on the officer involved, and our entire Service,” said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

“I am grateful to everyone who assisted in the emergency response for our injured officer in their time of need.”

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the 20-year-old faces several assault charges and a charge of attempted murder.

Police say the young woman is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice located in Barrie.