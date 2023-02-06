Menu

Crime

Injured suspect among multiple sought after Pickering plaza stabbing: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 6, 2023 11:43 am
Police tape is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
Police tape is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News

Multiple male suspects, including one who may be injured, are wanted after a stabbing at a plaza in Pickering over the weekend, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers were called at around 2:25 a.m. on Sunday to a plaza in the Kingston and Glenanna roads area, near Liverpool Road, for a stabbing.

A 22-year-old man was found with non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

He has since been released.

Police said they’re now looking for four or five male suspects described as being in their teens, who were wearing hats, balaclavas, and black puffy Nike jackets.

It’s believed one of the suspects was injured during the altercation and may have injuries to his face or head, police said.

Anyone with information can contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2529 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

