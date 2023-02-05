Winnipeg Blue Bombers extend Nic Demski, Alden Darby, and Janarion Grant

Send this page to someone via email

The nervous wait for Winnipeg Blue Bomber fans has ended. Re-signing pending free agent Nic Demski came not a moment too soon, with the “legal tampering” window having opened earlier today.

Without a doubt, Demski would have been among the most highly sought after free agents had he still been available when the market opens at 11am CT on Tuesday, February 14.

But that all became an afterthought Sunday afternoon when the Blue Bombers announced they had Demski’s signature on a new three-year deal that will keep the former Oak Park Raider in Blue and Gold through the 2025 CFL season.

Demski’s signing came on the heels of earlier announced one-year extension for defensive back, Alden Darby, on Sunday morning and receiver/return specialist Janarion Grant on Friday afternoon.

The trio of signings reduces the number of names on Winnipeg’s pending free agent list to 10. But without a doubt, the priority had to be locking up Demski who has become one of the team’s most dynamic core players.

The 29-year-old U of M Bison product enjoyed an outstanding year in 2022, despite missing five games due to an ankle injury suffered in a week-three home-field win over Hamilton. Demski’s 64 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns all represented career bests, and the immensely talented slotback added another 151 yards along the ground.

Since joining the Blue Bombers via free agency in 2018, the former Saskatchewan Roughrider has amassed 2,523 yards and 20 touchdowns on 215 receptions in 59 regular season games. The versatile Demski has also carried the ball 93 times for 633 yards and another 4 majors.

He will speak to the media on Monday at Noon.