Sports

Blue Bombers sign defensive end Jeffcoat to 1-year extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2023 4:56 pm

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have re-signed defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Jeffcoat was scheduled to be a free agent in February but instead will be back for his sixth season with the Bombers.

The 32-year-old had 20 defensive tackles, four sacks, one interception and a forced fumble in 2022, despite missing six games.

He also had two sacks and a forced fumble in two post-season games as Winnipeg fell short of a third consecutive Grey Cup victory with a 24-23 loss to Toronto in the final.

Jeffcoat had a team- and career-high nine sacks along with a league-best four forced fumbles in 12 games during the 2021 season. He was named a CFL and West Division all-star for his efforts.

The six-foot-three, 243-pound lineman has 126 defensive tackles, 30 sacks, 10 forced fumbles and two interceptions in 64 career games with the Bombers.

Winnipeg SportsCFLWinnipeg Blue BombersCanadian Football LeagueBlue BombersCFL newsJackson Jeffcoat
© 2023 The Canadian Press

