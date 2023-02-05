SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
date 2023-02-05
The West Block – Episode 20, Season 12
Entertainment

Recipe: Cambodian noodle dish Mee Kola

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 5, 2023 4:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Cambodian noodle dish Mee Kola'
Cooking Together: Cambodian noodle dish Mee Kola
Former personal chef of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chanthy Yen of Nightshade, shows how to create Mee Kola - a northern Cambodian noodle dish.

Former personal chef of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chanthy Yen of Nightshade, shows how to create Mee Kola — a northern Cambodian noodle dish.

Mee Kola Dressing

Serves 4-6

Prep Time 5 Minutes

¼ Cup               Palm Sugar (Sugar in the raw can be substituted)

¼ Cup               Rice Wine Vinegar (Apple Cider can be used)

¼ Cup               Water

¼ Cup               Fish Sauce (Vegan Version as Alternative)

2 T                    Lemongrass (Chopped Finely)

1 Clove             Garlic (Minced)

1 tsp                 Peppercorn

1 tsp                 Salt

1 Unit               Lime (Juiced)

Instructions:

In a sauce pot, place all ingredients except for the lime juice. Once the sugar dissolves, set aside to cool and then add lime juice.

Mee Kola Noodles

1 Pkg                Rice Noodles (Soaked 454g Bag)

2 Tbsp              Grapeseed Oil

Toppings:

1 C                   Thai Basil

1 C                   Cilantro

½ C                   Green Onion Sliced

1 C                   Papaya/Bean Sprouts

2 C                   Japanese Eggplant

1 C                    Pickled Cucumbers

1 C                    Pickled Radish

1 C                   Salad Greens

½ C                   Toasted Cashews

Proteins (Optional)

1 C                   Firm Tofu/Soy Curls

4 Unit               Eggs (Scrambled/Pickled/Hard Boiled)

4 Unit               Taro Rolls

Mee Kola

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Serves: 4-6

Soak Noodles in room temperature water for 20 minutes then prepare the dressing. Once the dressing is complete, begin gathering all vegetables, toppings, and proteins.

Once the noodles are hydrated, strain and set aside. Each package of noodles should provide you with four to six portions.

In a non-stick pan, set the heat to medium-high. Begin with a teaspoon of oil and followed by the portion of strained noodles. Begin to saute until tender and place into the bowl. Now begin to add your desired garnishes and dressing.

Global BC recipesCooking TogetherGlobal BC recipeGlobal BC Morning ShowChanthy YenMee KolaNorthern Cambodian Noodle DishGlobal News recipe
