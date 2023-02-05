Recipe: Cambodian noodle dish Mee Kola

Send this page to someone via email

Former personal chef of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chanthy Yen of Nightshade, shows how to create Mee Kola — a northern Cambodian noodle dish.

Mee Kola Dressing

Serves 4-6

Prep Time 5 Minutes

¼ Cup Palm Sugar (Sugar in the raw can be substituted)

¼ Cup Rice Wine Vinegar (Apple Cider can be used)

¼ Cup Water

¼ Cup Fish Sauce (Vegan Version as Alternative)

2 T Lemongrass (Chopped Finely)

1 Clove Garlic (Minced)

1 tsp Peppercorn

1 tsp Salt

1 Unit Lime (Juiced)

Instructions:

In a sauce pot, place all ingredients except for the lime juice. Once the sugar dissolves, set aside to cool and then add lime juice.

Mee Kola Noodles

1 Pkg Rice Noodles (Soaked 454g Bag)

2 Tbsp Grapeseed Oil

Toppings:

1 C Thai Basil

1 C Cilantro

½ C Green Onion Sliced

1 C Papaya/Bean Sprouts

2 C Japanese Eggplant

1 C Pickled Cucumbers

1 C Pickled Radish

1 C Salad Greens

½ C Toasted Cashews

Proteins (Optional)

1 C Firm Tofu/Soy Curls

4 Unit Eggs (Scrambled/Pickled/Hard Boiled)

4 Unit Taro Rolls

Mee Kola

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Serves: 4-6

Soak Noodles in room temperature water for 20 minutes then prepare the dressing. Once the dressing is complete, begin gathering all vegetables, toppings, and proteins.

Once the noodles are hydrated, strain and set aside. Each package of noodles should provide you with four to six portions.

In a non-stick pan, set the heat to medium-high. Begin with a teaspoon of oil and followed by the portion of strained noodles. Begin to saute until tender and place into the bowl. Now begin to add your desired garnishes and dressing.