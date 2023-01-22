SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live
AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: Lunar New Year Prosperity Toss

By Staff Global News
Posted January 22, 2023 2:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Lunar New Year Prosperity Toss'
Cooking Together: Lunar New Year Prosperity Toss
Chef Justin Cheung of Potluck Hawker Eatery shows how to make a prosperity toss dish to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

“We start our Lunar New Year dinner with Yu Sheng, also called the Prosperity Toss. Using chopsticks, we open up the New Year by tossing the food high up for good luck!”

Chef Justin Cheung of Potluck Hawker Eatery shows how to make a prosperity toss dish to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Ingredients:

wonton wrappers, 10 sheets, cut into 1/2″ strips

cashew or peanut, 1/4 cup

sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon

pomelo, segmented and cut into small pieces, 1/2 cup

carrot, julienne, 1 cup

cucumber, julienne, 1 cup

daikon, julienne, 1 cup

Story continues below advertisement

beets, julienne, 1 cup

purple cabbage, sliced thinly, 1 cup

green cabbage, sliced thinly, 1 cup

pickled ginger, 1/4 cup

wakame (seasoned seaweed salad), 1/4 cup

cilantro, 1/2 bunch

smoked salmon, 100 grams

sushi grade tuna, 100 grams

Dressing:

plum sauce, 1 cup

sesame oil, 1 tablespoon

tamarind paste, 1 tablespoon

water, 1 tablespoon

golden mountain sauce or soy sauce, 1 tablespoon

Method:

1) in a small pan, heat oil and fry wonton strips for a few seconds until golden brown. transfer to a plate lined with paper towel

2) for dressing, whisk together in a mixing bowl. you can also double the recipe and reserve the dressing for future salads

Story continues below advertisement

3) prepare fruits and vegetables and keep separate

4) arrange all ingredients in a circular plate

5) slice seafood and arrange in the middle of the plate

6) to serve, pour 4-6 tablespoons of dressing

7) using chopsticks, all participating guests will lift the ingredients high into the air to “toss” and “mix” for good luck

8) once salad is mixed thoroughly, the dish is ready to consume

Related News
BCGlobal BC recipesCooking TogetherCooking segmentGlobal BC recipeBC RecipeBC CookingGlobal News morning showGlobal News cooking togetherGlobal News Morning BCLunar New Year Prosperity Toss
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers