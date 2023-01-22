Recipe: Lunar New Year Prosperity Toss

Send this page to someone via email

“We start our Lunar New Year dinner with Yu Sheng, also called the Prosperity Toss. Using chopsticks, we open up the New Year by tossing the food high up for good luck!”

Chef Justin Cheung of Potluck Hawker Eatery shows how to make a prosperity toss dish to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Ingredients:

wonton wrappers, 10 sheets, cut into 1/2″ strips

cashew or peanut, 1/4 cup

sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon

pomelo, segmented and cut into small pieces, 1/2 cup

carrot, julienne, 1 cup

cucumber, julienne, 1 cup

daikon, julienne, 1 cup

beets, julienne, 1 cup

purple cabbage, sliced thinly, 1 cup

green cabbage, sliced thinly, 1 cup

pickled ginger, 1/4 cup

wakame (seasoned seaweed salad), 1/4 cup

cilantro, 1/2 bunch

smoked salmon, 100 grams

sushi grade tuna, 100 grams

Dressing:

plum sauce, 1 cup

sesame oil, 1 tablespoon

tamarind paste, 1 tablespoon

water, 1 tablespoon

golden mountain sauce or soy sauce, 1 tablespoon

Method:

1) in a small pan, heat oil and fry wonton strips for a few seconds until golden brown. transfer to a plate lined with paper towel

2) for dressing, whisk together in a mixing bowl. you can also double the recipe and reserve the dressing for future salads

3) prepare fruits and vegetables and keep separate

4) arrange all ingredients in a circular plate

5) slice seafood and arrange in the middle of the plate

6) to serve, pour 4-6 tablespoons of dressing

7) using chopsticks, all participating guests will lift the ingredients high into the air to “toss” and “mix” for good luck

8) once salad is mixed thoroughly, the dish is ready to consume