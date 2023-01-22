Recipe: Lunar New Year Prosperity Toss

“We start our Lunar New Year dinner with Yu Sheng, also called the Prosperity Toss. Using chopsticks, we open up the New Year by tossing the food high up for good luck!”
Chef Justin Cheung of Potluck Hawker Eatery shows how to make a prosperity toss dish to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Ingredients:
wonton wrappers, 10 sheets, cut into 1/2″ strips
cashew or peanut, 1/4 cup
sesame seeds, 1 tablespoon
pomelo, segmented and cut into small pieces, 1/2 cup
carrot, julienne, 1 cup
cucumber, julienne, 1 cup
daikon, julienne, 1 cup
beets, julienne, 1 cup
purple cabbage, sliced thinly, 1 cup
green cabbage, sliced thinly, 1 cup
pickled ginger, 1/4 cup
wakame (seasoned seaweed salad), 1/4 cup
cilantro, 1/2 bunch
smoked salmon, 100 grams
sushi grade tuna, 100 grams
Dressing:
plum sauce, 1 cup
sesame oil, 1 tablespoon
tamarind paste, 1 tablespoon
water, 1 tablespoon
golden mountain sauce or soy sauce, 1 tablespoon
Method:
1) in a small pan, heat oil and fry wonton strips for a few seconds until golden brown. transfer to a plate lined with paper towel
2) for dressing, whisk together in a mixing bowl. you can also double the recipe and reserve the dressing for future salads
3) prepare fruits and vegetables and keep separate
4) arrange all ingredients in a circular plate
5) slice seafood and arrange in the middle of the plate
6) to serve, pour 4-6 tablespoons of dressing
7) using chopsticks, all participating guests will lift the ingredients high into the air to “toss” and “mix” for good luck
8) once salad is mixed thoroughly, the dish is ready to consume
