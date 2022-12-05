SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Recipe: Peppermint candy cane chocolate bark

By The Staff Global News
Posted December 5, 2022 8:05 pm
Steven Hodge of Temper Chocolate and Pastry shows how to combine candy canes and chocolate to create a delicious holiday treat that's easy to make with your family.

Steven Hodge of Temper Chocolate and Pastry shows how to combine candy canes and chocolate to create a delicious holiday treat that's easy to make with your family.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups white or dark chocolate
  • 1/3 cups of crushed candy cane

Method

  1. Crush candy canes and set aside.
  2. Melt 400g of chocolate, to 45 C then add 100g of solid chocolate and stir till fully melted.
  3. Add the rest and stir in until melted.
  4. For dark chocolate, keep stirring until chocolate reaches 30-32 C.
  5. For white chocolate, cool the chocolate to 28 C.
  6. Add 1/3 of the candy cane into the chocolate and mix together. Immediately pour onto a tray with parchment paper and spread thin.
  7. Spread the rest of the candy cane over top.
  8. Allow to set for 20 minutes then break apart.
