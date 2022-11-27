Recipe: Roasted Squash Soup

Send this page to someone via email

Not just any squash soup, this is served in mini squash vessels and made fancy with added condiments like pomegranate, toasted pumpkin seeds, creme fraiche, or cheese sticks.

Ingredients

2 medium butternut squash, about

4 tablespoons butter

1/4 cup olive oil

1 large onion, diced

1 large garlic clove, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

2 large sprigs fresh thyme

2 bay leaves

1/3 bunch fresh parsley, with stems

8 cups (2 litres) chicken stock

chunk of Parmesan rind (only if you save them)

small pumpkins of any variety hollowed out

Garnish:

toasted pumpkin seeds

pomegranate seeds

cheese sticks

creme fraiche

Method

Cut the squash in half, scoop out the seeds and discard. Place 1 tablespoon butter in each squash cavity, place on a baking pan and roast in a preheated 350F oven for 45 minutes.

In a 4 quart heavy-bottomed pot, heat the oil, add the onion and sauté for about 5 minutes, then add garlic and ginger, place the lid on and continue to cook for another 5 minutes or until the onion is translucent and fragrant.

Scoop the cooked squash from the shell and add to the pot, along with the thyme sprigs, bay leaves, parsley, parmesan rind and stock. Simmer for 20-30 minutes. Taste for seasoning and adjust.

Remove from the heat, scoop out and discard the bay leaves and parmesan rind, then using a stick blender or food processor, puree the soup.

Ladle the soup into the pumpkin shells and place on a serving saucer.

Place the garnish items into small bowls and let the guests choose their favourites.

Serves six.

