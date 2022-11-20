Recipe: Piped Vanilla Butter Cookies

Send this page to someone via email

Global News has a delicious recipe for piped vanilla butter cookies, as seen on Global News Morning BC Nov. 20.

Ingredients

Dough

2/3 cup unsalted butter, softened to mayo texture

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla paste or extract

1 cup + 1 tbsp all-purpose flour

Glaze (optional)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp milk

Gold flakes, for garnish

Dried flower petals, for garnish

Method

Preheat oven to 350 F and line a baking tray with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whip the softened butter, icing sugar, salt, and vanilla paste with a whisk it very light and fluffy, for 1-2 minutes.

Fold in the flour with a spatula until there are no dry bits. Fit a 1 cm open star tip into a piping bag and fill it with the dough.

Pipe 2-inch rings with the dough, or shapes of your choice. Try to keep the at around the same size to ensure even baking throughout.

Bake the cookies in the preheated oven for 15-17 minutes, rotating halfway through. Cool the cookies completely before glazing (optional) or serving.

Glaze

Combine all the ingredients in a medium bowl until everything is well combined.

Dip the cookies, top side down into the glaze and let the excess drip off.

Place them onto a rack, and garnish with gold flakes and/or dried flower petals if desired.

Let the glaze set for at least 30 minutes before serving.