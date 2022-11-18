Recipe: Chinese pork belly with green papaya salad

Straight and Marrow owner and chef Chris Lam show how a little bit of prep work can help make this pork belly dish extra flavourful.
Ingredients
- 800g rind off pork belly
- 6 cups chicken stock
Brine
- ½ cup salt
- 7 cups water
- 1/8 cup honey
- 3 tbs pickling spice
Five-spice glaze
- 1 Tbs Chinese Five Spice Powder
- 4 Tbs Honey
- 1 tsp Garlic Powder
- 8 Tbs Soy Sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
Green papaya salad
- 1 Package Shredded Green Papaya (AKA cooking papaya, can be found at most Asian groceries)
- 1 Bunch of Cilantro
- 50 g Toasted Almonds
Salad dressing
- 1 Tbs Fish Sauce
- 1 Tbs Sesame Oil
- 4 Tbs Lime Juice
- 4 Tbs Soy Sauce
- 1 ts Garlic Powder
Method
Pork belly & brine
- Heat up all brine ingredients in a pot and cool before adding the pork belly to it. Brine the pork belly in the fridge overnight.
- Rinse the brine off the pork belly and dry with a paper towel.
- Using the roasting pan that you will be braising the belly in, sear the pork skin side down, when a nice golden brown, flip it over and add 1/8 cup of the brine and the chicken stock.
- Cover the roasting pan with aluminum foil and bake in the oven for 3 hours at 325 F.
- Make sure the belly is tender with a skewer, looking for little resistance. When ready, remove the belly and place on a drip tray to dry off and rest, this should take about 30 minutes.
Five-spice glaze
- Whisk all ingredients together.
- Cut the pork belly into individual portions. In a medium heat pan with a little bit of oil, sear off the portions of belly for about 3 minutes a side, when on the last side spoon on some of the glaze to each portion, and baste it while still on the stove.
- This can also be done in the oven if desired, Belly can be baked at 425F for 10 minutes with the glaze spooned over.
Green Papaya Salad
- Whisk dressing ingredients together in a bowl.
- When dressing is complete, add the shredded green papaya.
- Garnish the salad with picked cilantro and almonds.
Comments