Need for BC SPCA animal services grows across the province in 2022

The BC SPCA saw a major increase in the need for its services last year, helping 118,679 animals through direct care and community outreach programs.

The SPCA also helped nearly 9,000 animals through community-based pet food banks in 2022, as part of the society’s expanded outreach efforts to help pet guardians in need.

“We definitely saw an increased need for support from pet guardians who were struggling and who needed a little extra help to care for their animals,” says Lorie Chortyk, chief communications officer for the BC SPCA.

“In total, 42,079 animals were assisted through the SPCA pet food bank program, with food distributed at our SPCA locations and through 134 community partners.”

The BC SPCA saw a jump in the number of animals being surrendered into its care last year, for the first time since 2019.

“With the success of spay/neuter programs across the province, the number of homeless animals coming into our 36 animal care locations has been going down year after year, allowing us to invest more in pro-active community-based programs,” Chortyk saus.

“But in 2022, we saw a slight increase in numbers, nearly a thousand more animals, who came into our care for sheltering and adoption. In total, 32,462 animals were provided with direct services.”

It was a busy year for the society’s protection officers, investigating 8,069 cases of suspected animal cruelty and neglect and assisting 34,989 at risk.

“Often, when an animal’s needs are not being met, the guardian is trying to do the right thing, but they just need a helping hand to access food, vet care or other resources to relieve the distress of their pet,” Chortyk says.

“In those cases, our officers do everything they can to help in order to keep families and their pets together.”

In cases where pet guardians refuse to make the necessary changes, animals are seized and taken into protective care. In 2022 SPCA animal protection officers executed 122 warrants to remove animals.

Veterinary services offered by SPCA hospital dropped significantly in 2022, due to a vet shortage across the province.

“Like everyone else, we have been dramatically impacted by the ongoing veterinary shortage in B.C.,” Chortyk says. “Veterinary care is essential for animals in our own care and for community animals, but due to the lack of available veterinarians we were forced to close our hospital in Burnaby last year.”

In 2022 the SPCA provided veterinary services for 16,228 animals, a decrease of 8,864 animals from the previous year.

“The BC SPCA does not receive government funding for any of its services to B.C. animals,” Chortyk says. “We are extremely grateful to our kind and generous supporters who make our life-saving work for animals possible.”