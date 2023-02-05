N.S. and N.B. shatter daily temperature records as cold snap sweeps through Maritimes

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick broke several low-temperature records Friday night into Saturday, as an extreme cold snap swept through the region.

According to Environment Canada, New Brunswick saw wind chill ranges between -40 and -50, while Nova Scotia recorded wind chills between -35 and -45.

Several areas shattered daily low-temperature records, including Grand Manan, Miscou Island, Moncton, Saint John, St. Stephen and Fundy National Park in New Brunswick.

The night of February 3rd into February 4th saw several low-temperature records broken across New Brunswick, with windchills raging between -40 and -50. Here is a summary of records from official ECCC stations for each day:#nbstorm pic.twitter.com/pS6PgjB673 — ECCC Weather New Brunswick (@ECCCWeatherNB) February 5, 2023

The Feb. 4 record of -19.0 C set in 1993 in Grand Manan was broken with a new recorded low of -27.2 C. Moncton broke that day’s record of -27.8 C set in 1917 with -28.1 C. And Saint John recorded a new low of -28.7 C. The following day, the Grand Manan area broke a record again by reaching -27.1 C, compared to the previous record of -23.0 C set in 1990.

In Nova Scotia, records were broken on Feb. 4 in the Brier Island area, Halifax, Kentville, Port Hawksbury, and Yarmouth. Halifax Stanfield International Airport recorded -25.6 C that day, breaking the record of -24.4 C set in 1971.

Yarmouth shattered its 138-year record of -18.9 C set in 1885 by reaching -21.8 C. Yarmouth broke the next day’s record as well by reaching -21.8 C again, surpassing 1967’s record of -19.4 C.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada recorded wind chill of -43 at the Halifax airport, beating the previous 1967 record of -41.

The night of February 3rd into February 4th saw several low-temperature records broken across Nova Scotia, with windchills ranging between -35 and -45. Here is a summary of records from official ECCC stations for each day: #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/K514SYVJ5Q — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) February 5, 2023

The extreme temperatures, coupled with strong winds, left thousands of power customers without service. At one point, about 30,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark.

A spokesperson told Global News the outages were mostly due to the high winds, but also frigid temperatures.

“We are having historic temperatures right now … which is leading to situations where electrical equipment isn’t operating due to those cold temperatures,” said Matt Drover, the senior director of transmission and distribution operations at Nova Scotia Power.

As of Sunday morning, about 3,400 people were without power in Nova Scotia and about 2,600 were in the dark in New Brunswick.