Canada

More than 25K N.S. customers out of power amid strong winds, cold snap

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 9:02 am
Click to play video: 'N.S. shelters open doors to more people as extreme cold forecasted'
N.S. shelters open doors to more people as extreme cold forecasted
Shelters are opening their doors to more Nova Scotians to help them keep safe as frigid temperatures settle into the region.

Temperatures in Nova Scotia have dropped to -22 C — about -37 with wind chill — as of Saturday morning.

According to Environment Canada, the coldest wind chills could reach -43 in some parts of the province, while maximum wind gusts are forecasted to reach between 70 and 80 kilometres per hour.

The weather agency advises to “cover up.” In its extreme cold warning, it said “frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

And, “If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.”

As strong winds swept through the region overnight, many Nova Scotians were left without electricity.

According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map, more than 27,000 customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Saturday.

The utility said Friday on Twitter that it encourages its customers to be prepared for forecasted weather.

Earlier this week, Nova Scotia’s utility regulator approved an average 14 per cent increase in electricity rates over two years.

Environment Canada said Friday an arctic airmass will combine with strong northwest winds, causing “bitterly cold conditions.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when cold temperatures and wind chill create “an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.” Some symptoms, according to the weather agency, include “shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.”

Neighbouring New Brunswick was also under an extreme cold warning, where wind chill lows were forecasted to reach -45.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, just above 3,700 New Brunswick Power customers are out of power.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

