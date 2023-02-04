Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vandals target Penticton, B.C. BMX Club with racist graffiti

By Jayden Wasney Global News
Posted February 4, 2023 8:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Penticton BMX Club hit with racist graffiti'
Penticton BMX Club hit with racist graffiti
A bike park in Penticton has been targeted by vandalism and racist graffiti, leaving volunteers who run the Penticton BMX Club to clean up. As Jayden Wasney reports, hate-motivated graffiti appears to be on the rise in the Okanagan. Also, a warning to our viewers, the images depicted in this story are offensive.

A Penticton, B.C. BMX bike club was recently targeted by racist graffiti, marking a disturbing trend in the South Okanagan to start the new year.

On January 27, volunteers at the Penticton BMX Club were notified that a shed on their property had been hit by vandals.

Graphic imagery, racist and hate-motivated language can be seen spewed across the front of the building’s exterior wall, including references to the KKK and white power. The vandals also damaged parts of the shed.

Click to play video: 'Penticton Indian Band targeted by racist vandalism'
Penticton Indian Band targeted by racist vandalism

Unfortunately, racist graffiti appears to be on the rise in the region.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

In Summerland, just a day after the BMX park’s shed was defaced, a string of vehicles were spray painted with what police are calling “alarming words.”

“While someone may think that spray-painting a vehicle, or tagging or vandalism could come off as a joke, in incidences like these, this wasn’t received as a joke. Property offences and property crimes are very serious,” said Const. Dayne Lyons on Feb. 2.

Prior to that, several Penticton Indian Band signs were subjected to spray-painted racist remarks, drawing the ire of the public.

Although it is unknown if the events are connected at this time.

Read more: Summerland, B.C. RCMP investigating vandalized vehicles

Read next: U.S. shoots down suspected Chinese spy balloon over Atlantic ocean

The BMX club is receiving an outpouring of responses on social media, denouncing the despicable act, including some members of the community offering to help clean up the mess.

Global News reached out to the organization, as well as the Penticton RCMP on the most recent incident, but did not receive responses.

RCMPOkanaganpentictonsummerlandGraffitiRacistHatespray paintPenticton vandalismPenticton BMX ClubPenticton BMX club grafittiPenticton BMX club vandalismSouth Okanagan vandalism
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers