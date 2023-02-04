Vandals target Penticton, B.C. BMX Club with racist graffiti

Send this page to someone via email

A Penticton, B.C. BMX bike club was recently targeted by racist graffiti, marking a disturbing trend in the South Okanagan to start the new year.

On January 27, volunteers at the Penticton BMX Club were notified that a shed on their property had been hit by vandals.

Graphic imagery, racist and hate-motivated language can be seen spewed across the front of the building’s exterior wall, including references to the KKK and white power. The vandals also damaged parts of the shed.

Unfortunately, racist graffiti appears to be on the rise in the region.

In Summerland, just a day after the BMX park’s shed was defaced, a string of vehicles were spray painted with what police are calling “alarming words.”

“While someone may think that spray-painting a vehicle, or tagging or vandalism could come off as a joke, in incidences like these, this wasn’t received as a joke. Property offences and property crimes are very serious,” said Const. Dayne Lyons on Feb. 2.

Prior to that, several Penticton Indian Band signs were subjected to spray-painted racist remarks, drawing the ire of the public.

Although it is unknown if the events are connected at this time.

The BMX club is receiving an outpouring of responses on social media, denouncing the despicable act, including some members of the community offering to help clean up the mess.

Global News reached out to the organization, as well as the Penticton RCMP on the most recent incident, but did not receive responses.