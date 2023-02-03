Modernized Canadian Tire Store to move into old Kelowna, B.C. Costco site

Send this page to someone via email

The guessing game is over.

The old Kelowna, B.C., Costco site at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33 is going to be the new home of a Canadian Tire store.

In a statement from the company, Canadian Tire Real Estate ltd. said they submitted a development permit application to the City of Kelowna, seeking municipal approval to redevelop the 2479 Highway 97 North location, which has been sitting empty a year as of this month.

“As part of our $1.2 billion dollar investment in our store network, the prosed new store will bring our latest store concept, expanding our product categories and assortment and enhancing our omnichannel experience, to our customers in Kelowna,” reads a statement from the Canadian Tire Corporation.

The proposed store will be double the size of the current Canadian Tire store at 108,000 square feet and offer the brand’s latest in store technology. The Costco that’s currently on site is 135,000 square feet, according to old plans.

Nonetheless, the old Costco is expected to be demolished to make way for the $25-million expenditure.

If the City of Kelowna approves the plan, it’s expected to create somewhere in the area of 150 to 175 new construction jobs.

Costco vacated the site in February of 2022, moving to 2125 Baron Rd.

That plan had been in the works for 150 days and saw the wholesaler increase its footprint to 167,000 square feet.