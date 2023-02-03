Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Modernized Canadian Tire Store to move into old Kelowna, B.C. Costco site

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted February 3, 2023 6:55 pm
Canadian Tire store View image in full screen
FILE. A Canadian Tire store. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The guessing game is over.

The old Kelowna, B.C., Costco site at the corner of Highway 97 and Highway 33 is going to be the new home of a Canadian Tire store.

Click to play video: 'Hundreds line up before dawn for first day of Kelowna’s new Costco'
Hundreds line up before dawn for first day of Kelowna’s new Costco

In a statement from the company, Canadian Tire Real Estate ltd. said they submitted a development permit application to the City of Kelowna, seeking municipal approval to redevelop the 2479 Highway 97 North location, which has been sitting empty a year as of this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hundreds line up before dawn for first day of Kelowna’s new Costco

Read next: This gibbon became pregnant while living in isolation. How is that possible?

“As part of our $1.2 billion dollar investment in our store network, the prosed new store will bring our latest store concept, expanding our product categories and assortment and enhancing our omnichannel experience, to our customers in Kelowna,” reads a statement from the Canadian Tire Corporation.

Trending Now

The proposed store will be double the size of the current Canadian Tire store at 108,000 square feet and offer the brand’s latest in store technology. The Costco that’s currently on site is 135,000 square feet, according to old plans.

Click to play video: 'Proposed site for new Costco location in Kelowna stirs up controversy'
Proposed site for new Costco location in Kelowna stirs up controversy

Nonetheless, the old Costco is expected to be demolished to make way for the $25-million expenditure.

If the City of Kelowna approves the plan, it’s expected to create somewhere in the area of 150 to 175 new construction jobs.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Customers flock to opening day of Kelowna’s first Costco gas station for cheaper fuel

Read next: 18-year-old Ontario woman becomes youngest $48M jackpot winner – on her 1st lottery ticket: OLG

Costco vacated the site in February of 2022, moving to 2125 Baron Rd.

That plan had been in the works for 150 days and saw the wholesaler increase its footprint to 167,000 square feet.

City of KelownaCanadian TireCostcoHighway 33Kelowna RetailHighway 97 NNew Canadian Tire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers